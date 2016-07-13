BRIEF-Moody's say Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
July 13 Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc
* CoolSculpting by Zeltiq receives approval from china food and drug administration for fat reduction
* Says plan to conduct a controlled launch with goal of being ready to accelerate penetration in 2017
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.