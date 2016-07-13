BRIEF-Aspen Group says secured $80 million finance facility
* Facility has a tenure of 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :
* Says completes sale of 49.99 percent stake in Banco Inversis for 30 million euros ($33.3 million)
* Says it has amortized 19.6 million euros of capital and accrued interest related to the loan obtained from Andbank
* Says sale of Banco Inversis stake generates positive return of 8.3 million euros
* Says sale of Banco Inversis stake will carry accounting loss of 5.7 million euros against statement of financial position from March 31, 2016 where it was booked at 35.7 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/29XdDy5
($1 = 0.9016 euros)
DUBAI, May 17 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall in shrinking trading volumes on Wednesday after crude oil prices fell back and global equity markets slipped.