BRIEF-Hemfosa Fastigheter buys properties in Sweden at a value of about SEK 1 billion
* HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER ACQUIRES PROPERTIES IN SWEDEN AT A VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 1 BILLION - WITH A FOCUS ON COMMUNITY SERVICE PROPERTIES
July 13 First Financial Northwest
* First Financial Northwest Inc says commences self tender offer to repurchase up to $40 million of its common stock through a modified "Dutch Auction" tender offer
* First Financial Northwest Inc says tender offer to purchase $40 million of its common stock at not less than $13.00 per share and not greater than $14.00
* First Financial Northwest Inc says tender offer is expected to expire on August 9, 2016, unless extended
* Maximum number of shares proposed to be purchased in tender offer about 23.1% of co's outstanding common stock at june 30, 2016
* Dividend growth of 12,0% to 35,99 cents per B share compared to dividends per share over six months ended 31 March 2016