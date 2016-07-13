BRIEF-Aspen Group says secured $80 million finance facility
* Facility has a tenure of 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Federal Home Loan Mortgage
* Announces pricing of SB18 offering
* Expects to guarantee about $106 million in multifamily SB certificates which are anticipated to settle on or about July 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Facility has a tenure of 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 17 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall in shrinking trading volumes on Wednesday after crude oil prices fell back and global equity markets slipped.