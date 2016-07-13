UPDATE 2-Indonesia gives tax office access to accounts at financial institutions
* Regulation effective immediately, but must be passed by parliament
July 13 Rebosis Property Fund Ltd :
* Consideration payable in respect of Forest Hill City has been reduced by 120 mln rand from 2.213 bln rand to 2.093 bln rand
* Says consideration payable in respect of Baywest Mall has been reduced by 60 mln rand from 2.332 bln rand to 2.272 bln rand
* Consideration payable for BPS has been reduced by 20 mln rand from 229 mln rand to 209 mln rand
* 700 mln rand of aggregate price will still be deferred and settled in cash in two tranches of 350 mln rand each
* Says additional consideration of 115 mln rand has been reduced by 50 mln rand to 65 mln rand
* Currently negotiating disposal of commercial properties that are smaller and non-core of up to 1.5 bln rand in value
* Says aggregate consideration of 4.934 bln rand is payable in cash of which up to 3.7 bln rand will be funded through debt raised by Rebosis
* Dilution in distribution per Rebosis share for period Sept 1 2016 to Aug 31 2017 will reduce from 9.1 pct to neutral Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Regulation effective immediately, but must be passed by parliament
* For six months to feb.28, distributable earnings increase 9,5% to r194.2 million