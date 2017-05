BRIEF-LPP confirms Q1 net loss at 117 mln zlotys, plans gross margin at 52-53 pct in 2017

* AT THE END OF Q1 THE COMPANY HAD 1,671 STORES, UP BY 30 STORES YEAR ON YEAR AND RETAIL SPACE INCREASED TO 913,900 SQM FROM 855,000 SQM YEAR ON YEAR