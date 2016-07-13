BRIEF-Aspen Group says secured $80 million finance facility
* Facility has a tenure of 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 United Capital Plc :
* HY ended June 2016 group profit before income tax of 2.58 billion naira versus 1.80 billion naira year ago
* HY group total revenue of 3.66 billion naira versus 2.75 billion naira year ago Source : bit.ly/29XmsrJ Further company coverage:
* Facility has a tenure of 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 17 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall in shrinking trading volumes on Wednesday after crude oil prices fell back and global equity markets slipped.