July 13 Pfizer Inc

* Pfizer announces publication of final results from two pivotal Phase 3 studies of crisaborole topical ointment in patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis

* Results seen Phase 3 studies demonstrate that crisaborole, could be a meaningful treatment option for patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis