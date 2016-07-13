WRAPUP 4-Cyber attack eases, hacking group threatens to sell code
* 'Shadow Brokers' hacking group threatens to sell code to hackers
July 13 Dynacor Gold Mines Inc
* Gold production at its Huanca-Metalex gold processing facility increased by 11 percent in Q2-2016 (17,525 OZ) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 'Shadow Brokers' hacking group threatens to sell code to hackers
NEW YORK, May 16 The U.S. dollar index touched its lowest since early November on Tuesday, hurt by weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data and concerns after political turmoil once again hit Washington.