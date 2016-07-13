BRIEF-Aspen Group says secured $80 million finance facility
Facility has a tenure of 3 years
July 13 OceanFirst Financial Corp :
* OceanFirst Financial Corp announces agreement to acquire ocean shore holding co.; OceanFirst to strengthen franchise and become fourth largest New Jersey based banking institution by deposit market share
Transaction is valued at approximately $22.47 per ocean shore common share or approximately $145.6 million
DUBAI, May 17 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall in shrinking trading volumes on Wednesday after crude oil prices fell back and global equity markets slipped.