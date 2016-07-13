UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17

May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * LLOYDS: Britain is set to sell its remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group on Wednesday, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector. * VODAFONE: Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said he was optimistic Britain would secure a Brexit deal that works for both