July 13 Whitbread Plc :

* Expansion plans for Premier Inn in UK remain unaltered

* Premier Inn will focus international strategy on continuing to grow its businesses in Germany and in Middle East

* Costa's UK and international growth plans are not affected by today's announcement

* Impact of cost associated with withdrawal from South East Asia is not considered material

* Premier Inn will commence a phased withdrawal from its operations in India and South East Asia