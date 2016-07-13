US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow end session flat, tech boosts Nasdaq
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)
July 13 Whitbread Plc :
* Expansion plans for Premier Inn in UK remain unaltered
* Premier Inn will focus international strategy on continuing to grow its businesses in Germany and in Middle East
* Costa's UK and international growth plans are not affected by today's announcement
* Impact of cost associated with withdrawal from South East Asia is not considered material
* Premier Inn will commence a phased withdrawal from its operations in India and South East Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)