BRIEF-Moody's say Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
* Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
July 13 Nemaska Lithium Inc
* Co begins targeted definition drilling campaign on Whabouchi Project with objective to increase existing lithium resource
* Nemaska Lithium Inc says drilling program, involving an anticipated 44 drill holes spread over 13,700 m, is expected to be completed in September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.