July 13 Bats Global Markets Inc

* Reported 11.7 percent U.S. options market share in June, up from 9.7 percent a year ago

* More than $119 billion of notional value per day touched by BATS markets in June

* Says June total volume traded $633.4 billion

* Says June average daily volume (ADV) $28.8 billion