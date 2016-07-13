UPDATE 2-Indonesia gives tax office access to accounts at financial institutions
* Regulation effective immediately, but must be passed by parliament
July 13 Unity Technologies:
* Unity technologies says $181 million series c led by dfj growth and including china investment corporation, frees fund, thrive capital and max levchin Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Regulation effective immediately, but must be passed by parliament
* For six months to feb.28, distributable earnings increase 9,5% to r194.2 million