BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing says Liu Rongsheng has been appointed as CEO
Liu Rongsheng has been appointed as chief executive officer
July 13 Riber SA :
Launches capital increase with preferential subscription rights for a maximum amount of 1,391,106.96 ($1.55 million)
PARIS, May 17 A stronger performance in telecoms enabled French conglomerate Bouygues to post a smaller-than-expected first quarter group operating loss, and the company vowed to further increase earnings over the full year.