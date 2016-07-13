July 13 (Reuters) -

* Dominion Resources Inc Files For $800.0 Mln 2016 Series 5.25% Enhanced Junior Subordinated Notes Due 2076 - Sec filing

* Intends to apply to list the junior subordinated notes on the New York Stock Exchange

* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of junior subordinated notes to finance tender offer and to repay short-term debt Source - bit.ly/29vK06C (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)