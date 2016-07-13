BRIEF-Hemfosa Fastigheter buys properties in Sweden at a value of about SEK 1 billion
* HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER ACQUIRES PROPERTIES IN SWEDEN AT A VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 1 BILLION - WITH A FOCUS ON COMMUNITY SERVICE PROPERTIES
July 13 London Stock Exchange Group Plc :
* Exchange offer acceptance update
* Holdco lowered threshold needed for acceptances under exchange offer from 75 pct to 60 pct of Deutsche Börse shares
* Holdco had received acceptances amounting to approximately 53.00 pct of Deutsche Börse shares
* Acceptance period for exchange offer was extended by two weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Dividend growth of 12,0% to 35,99 cents per B share compared to dividends per share over six months ended 31 March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)