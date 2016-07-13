July 13 London Stock Exchange Group Plc :

* Exchange offer acceptance update

* Holdco lowered threshold needed for acceptances under exchange offer from 75 pct to 60 pct of Deutsche Börse shares

* Holdco had received acceptances amounting to approximately 53.00 pct of Deutsche Börse shares

* Acceptance period for exchange offer was extended by two weeks