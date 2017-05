July 13 EMC Instytut Medyczny SA :

* Says its unit Regionalne Centrum Zdrowia signs credit agreement with Raiffeisen Bank for 12.7 million zlotys ($3.19 million)

* Says credit will be used mainly for refinancing of credit received from DNB Bank Polska Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9752 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)