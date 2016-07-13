BRIEF-Moody's say Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
* Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
July 13 Mosaic Co
* Mosaic to idle Colonsay potash mine
* Will idle its Colonsay, Saskatchewan potash mine for remainder of 2016 and halt current turnaround activities.
* Mosaic co says approximately 330 employees have received temporary layoff notices as a result of idling
* Mosaic says Colonsay Mine's proven annual production capacity is 2.6 million tonnes
* "move is intended to allow Mosaic to meet customer demand while adapting to challenging potash market conditions"
* Lower-Cost esterhazy and belle plaine mines, in combination with current inventory, will allow Mosaic to meet short-term potash supply needs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
