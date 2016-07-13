UPDATE 1-Shanghai Pharma says may submit rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
July 13 Mccoll's Retail Group Plc :
* Announces conditional acquisition of 298 convenience stores from Co-Operative Group Limited for 117 mln stg in cash
* Announces placing of 10,460,732 placing shares to new and existing investors, to raise approximately 13.1 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * LLOYDS: Britain is set to sell its remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group on Wednesday, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector. * VODAFONE: Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said he was optimistic Britain would secure a Brexit deal that works for both