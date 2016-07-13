UPDATE 1-Shanghai Pharma says may submit rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
July 13 Nikkei:
* Sapporo Holdings likely generated operating profit of some 2 billion yen ($19.1 million) in six months through June - Nikkei
* Sapporo Holdings sales probably rose 2% to around 250 bln yen, beer sales increased 6% to 13.23 mln cases in the six months through June - Nikkei
* For the full year through December, Sapporo expects a 6% sales increase to 565.4 bln yen, with operating profit jumping 51% to 21.1 bln yen - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
