PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 13 (Reuters) -
* Yokogawa Electric's operating profit likely fell 40% on the year for three months ended June as a rising yen undercut overseas revenue - Nikkei
* Yokogawa Electric expected to report a group operating profit of about 4 bln yen ($38.3 mln) for Q1 - Nikkei
* Yokogawa Electric expected to maintain its full-year earnings forecasts when reporting first-quarter results - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29Se9KX) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
LEA COUNTY, N.M., May 17 As oilfield workers for Lilis Energy Inc threaded together drill pipes one recent morning in the Permian Basin, a bulldozer cleared sagebrush to make way for the company's fifth well since January.