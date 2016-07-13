PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 13 Nikkei:
* Panasonic to consolidate solar cell production amid weak demand - Nikkei
* Panasonic will negotiate with labor unions to decide before year-end whether to combine production to Technodevice in Tochigi prefecture or Shimane Sanyo Electric in Shimane Prefecture - Nikkei
* Panasonic's Tsu plant, which makes wiring implements, will stop making power conditioners - Nikkei
* Panasonic's production of power conditioners to be consolidated from three domestic plants to one - Nikkei
* Panasonic now contemplating pushing back the production restart date at Nishikinohama plant until end of the year or later - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29CsyIS) Further company coverage:
LEA COUNTY, N.M., May 17 As oilfield workers for Lilis Energy Inc threaded together drill pipes one recent morning in the Permian Basin, a bulldozer cleared sagebrush to make way for the company's fifth well since January.