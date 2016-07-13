PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 13 Helmerich And Payne Inc:
* On July 13, entered into a credit agreement
* Credit agreement provides for a $300 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility
* Facility contains an accordion feature, which can allow facility to expand by up to an additional $200 million Source text - bit.ly/29yUPQY Further company coverage:
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LEA COUNTY, N.M., May 17 As oilfield workers for Lilis Energy Inc threaded together drill pipes one recent morning in the Permian Basin, a bulldozer cleared sagebrush to make way for the company's fifth well since January.