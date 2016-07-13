BRIEF-Pharming Group Q1 operating result swings to EUR 3.9 mln profit
* Q1 NET PRODUCT SALES INCREASED BY 794% TO €15.2 MILLION (2016: €1.7 MILLION),
July 13 Canadian Food Inspection Agency
* Industry recalling golden dipt brand jalapeno breader from marketplace due to possible e. Coli o121 contamination
* There have been no reported illnesses in canada associated with the consumption of the product Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 NET PRODUCT SALES INCREASED BY 794% TO €15.2 MILLION (2016: €1.7 MILLION),
* GENERATED AN INCOME OF EUR 5.3 MILLION FROM COST SAVINGS IT DELIVERED UNDER A CHRONIC DISEASE MANAGEMENT SERVICES CONTRACT IN GERMANY, RELATING TO YEAR 2015