UPDATE 1-Shanghai Pharma says may submit rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
July 13 Azurrx Biopharma Inc
* Files For Ipo Of Upto $15.0 Mln -Sec filing
* Azurrx biopharma inc says have applied to list common stock on nasdaq under the symbol "azrx"
* Azurrx biopharma inc says wallachbeth capital llc and network 1 financial securities inc are underwriting the ipo
* Azurrx biopharma inc says intends to use ipo proceeds to continue clinical development and testing of ms1819
* Azurrx biopharma inc says intends to use ipo proceeds to advance our preclinical azx1101 program
* Proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: )
* For 4 months to feb 28, distribution per share of 23.51 cents