BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
July 13 Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corp :
* Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corporation announces business combination with Yatra Online, Inc.
* Have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in a transaction that values Yatra at an enterprise value of $218 million
* Combined co will continue to be led by Yatra's management team under leadership of chief executive and co-founder Dhruv Shringi
* Yatra intends to be listed on nasdaq stock market under symbol "ytra" following completion of transaction
* Yatra may receive additional consideration of up to $35 million upon achievement of certain financial objectives
* Yatra will continue to own at least 35% of issued and outstanding shares in combined company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago