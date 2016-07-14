July 14 Entra ASA :
* Q2 rental income 463 million Norwegian crowns ($55.13 million) versus 423 million crowns
year ago
* Q2 net income from property management 258 million crowns versus 110 million crowns year
ago
* Has decided a semi-annual dividend of 1.70 crowns per share to be paid to all shareholders
as of Oct. 5
* Says it is too early to predict how or even if Brexit will impact the Norwegian commercial
real estate market and economy in general
* Says slight decrease in market rent levels in Oslo in previous quarters has flattened out,
and expects a positive trend from 2017
* Says is in a very good position to secure favourable financing going forward
($1 = 8.3986 Norwegian crowns)
