July 14 Entra ASA :

* Q2 rental income 463 million Norwegian crowns ($55.13 million) versus 423 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net income from property management 258 million crowns versus 110 million crowns year ago

* Has decided a semi-annual dividend of 1.70 crowns per share to be paid to all shareholders as of Oct. 5

* Says it is too early to predict how or even if Brexit will impact the Norwegian commercial real estate market and economy in general

* Says slight decrease in market rent levels in Oslo in previous quarters has flattened out, and expects a positive trend from 2017

* Says is in a very good position to secure favourable financing going forward