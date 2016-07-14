July 14 SAF Holland SA :
* Announces offer for shares in Haldex
* Announces offer to acquire Haldex for 94.42 Swedish crowns
per share in cash to create a new integrated group for
chassis-related components
* To acquire all issued and outstanding shares in Swedish
Haldex AB (publ) ("Haldex") for SEK 94.42, corresponding to a
total offer value of 4,165,241,047 Swedish crowns ($490.98
million)(442.10 million euros) for shares in Haldex
* Intends to refinance parts of purchase price for Haldex by
way of a capital increase
