BRIEF-Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
July 14 Getinge :
* Q2 order intake: -0.7 pct to sek 7,460 m (7,516). Order intake grew organically by 3.0 pct.
* Q2 net sales: -3.5 pct to sek 6,927 m (7,181). Net sales fell organically by 0.3 pct
* Q2 adjusted EBITA: +10.2 pct to sek 788 m
* Reuters poll: Q2 order intake was seen at 7,546 mln sek, adjusted EBITA at 867 mln
* Says is still awaiting a decision by FDA regarding remediation plan in Hechingen
* Says outlook changed
* Says expects moderate organic sales growth in 2016
* Previous sales outlook was "All in all, revenue growth is deemed to be positive in 2016." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage: