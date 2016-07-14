July 14 Getinge :

* Q2 order intake: -0.7 pct to sek 7,460 m (7,516). Order intake grew organically by 3.0 pct.

* Q2 net sales: -3.5 pct to sek 6,927 m (7,181). Net sales fell organically by 0.3 pct

* Q2 adjusted EBITA: +10.2 pct to sek 788 m

* Reuters poll: Q2 order intake was seen at 7,546 mln sek, adjusted EBITA at 867 mln

* Says is still awaiting a decision by FDA regarding remediation plan in Hechingen

* Says outlook changed

* Says expects moderate organic sales growth in 2016

* Previous sales outlook was "All in all, revenue growth is deemed to be positive in 2016." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: