July 14 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

* Says Health Canada validates Orfadin capsule filing

* Health Canada has initiated review of the application for approval of Orfadin (nitisinone) capsules for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1 (HT-1)

* Says HT-1 is a rare genetic disease that affects infants and children.