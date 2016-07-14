BRIEF-Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
July 14 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
* Says Health Canada validates Orfadin capsule filing
* Health Canada has initiated review of the application for approval of Orfadin (nitisinone) capsules for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1 (HT-1)
* Says HT-1 is a rare genetic disease that affects infants and children. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage: