July 14 Haldex Ab :
* Information from Haldex in relation to the offer by
SAF-Holland to the shareholders in Haldex
* Says board of Haldex will evaluate offer and announce its
opinion on offer no later than two weeks prior to expiry of
acceptance period
* Says furthermore, board of Haldex can confirm that it has
received a credible non-binding proposal from another third
party concerning a possible public takeover offer for all shares
in Haldex
* Says there can be no certainty that any such offer will be
made, nor as to terms of any such offer
* Says board of Haldex has retained Lazard as financial
adviser and Mannheimer swartling as legal adviser
