July 14 3i Infrastructure Plc
* 3i Infrastructure has signed an agreement to invest around
69 million euros in Valorem
* Headquartered in Bègles, France, Valorem is an independent
renewable energy development and operating company
* 3i Infrastructure will acquire a 28.5 percent stake in
Valorem and provide further capital to the company through a
subordinated debt instrument with the remaining equity being
retained by the existing management team and minority
shareholders.
* Completion of the transaction is expected by early
September
* Valorem is one of the largest wind developers in France,
having developed over 480MW of capacity over the last 10 years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)