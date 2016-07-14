BRIEF-Ark Restaurants Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Ark Restaurants announces financial results for the second quarter of 2017
July 14 Pylon SA :
* Jolanta srebnicka has been appointed Pylon's chairman of supervisory board
* Jolanta Srebnicka to replace Mikolaj Rubenczyk
* Mikolaj Rubenczyk replaces Jolanta Srebnicka as the company's vice CEO
DETROIT, May 12 The U.S. National Labor Relations Board has filed an unfair labor practices complaint against Volkswagen AG for hiking health insurance premiums and changing working hours of a group of skilled workers who voted for union representation in 2015.