July 14 Woolworths Holdings Ltd
* Sales for 52 weeks ended June 2016 increased by 16.4 pct
(12 pct excluding David Jones, acquired in August 2014)
* Apparel sales in second half were impacted by late start
to winter and unseasonably warm weather experienced across
southern hemisphere
* Woolworths clothing and general merchandise sales
increased by 8.2 pct, with a price movement of 6.2 pct. Sales in
comparable stores grew by 4.4 pct. Net retail space grew by 4.9
pct
* Food sales, including food service concessions, increased
by 11.9 pct, with a price movement of 6.7 pct. Sales in
comparable stores grew by 5.7 pct. Net retail space grew by 9.3
pct
* On a 52-week basis, David Jones sales, including
concession sales, increased by 8.4 pct in Australian dollar
terms
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: