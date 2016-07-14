BRIEF-Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
* Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
July 14 DiaSorin SpA :
* Launches Iam AML1-ETO, a test for the molecular screening of acute myeloid leukemia
* Test detects the translocation of AML1-ETO, one of the genetic causes of acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage: