July 14 Mastercard Inc

* Today commented on uk competition appeal tribunal ruling in sainsbury`s supermarkets case

* Company expects to take a pre-tax charge of approximately us$90 million as a special item in its q2

* Court ruling provided for 68.6 mln stg (approximately $90 million) in favor of retailer

* Evaluating implications of judgment to determine if any adjustment to judgment amount, additional charges would be required Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: