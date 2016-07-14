July 14 Infineon Technologies AG:
* Infineon to acquire Wolfspeed for US dollar 850 million in
cash
* Transaction to be immediately margin and adjusted
earnings-per-share accretive
* Transaction will be financed by incremental debt of US
dollar 720 million and US dollar 130 million cash-on-hand
* Cree's board of directors and Infineon's supervisory board
have approved acquisition
* Deal also includes related SIC wafer substrate business
for power and RF power
* Has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire
Wolfspeed Power and RF division of Cree
