* Devon Energy monetizes access pipeline for CAD $1.4 billion (USD $1.1 billion); additional CAD $150 million (USD $120 million) payment with future expansion

* Devon Energy Corp says expects its lease operating expense at Jackfish Complex to increase by approximately USD $100 million on an annualized basis

* Agreement also includes potential for an incremental CAD $150 million payment

* To sell 50 percent ownership interest in access pipeline to Wolf Midstream Inc, Portfolio Co Of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

* Under terms of sale agreement, Devon's thermal-oil acreage is dedicated to access pipeline for an initial term of 25 years

* Agreement also includes potential for access pipeline toll to be reduced by as much as 30 percent

* A market-based toll will be applied to production from company's three Jackfish projects, which are fully operational

* Entered into a definitive agreement to sell its 50 percent ownership interest in access pipeline to Wolf Midstream Inc