July 14 Cree Inc
* Cree to sell wolfspeed to infineon for $850 million cash
* Preliminary revenue results for q4 were at upper end of
company's target range at approximately $388 million
* Targets approximately $585 million of net proceeds after
tax and other deal related costs
* Q4 revenue view $382.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Target using capital raised, combined with free cash flow,
to fund "select m&a", as well as to support additional stock
buybacks
