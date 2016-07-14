July 14 Superior Energy Services Inc
* On July 13, 2016, entered first amendment to fourth
amended and restated credit agreement and security agreement
* Superior Energy Services Inc Says amendment, among other
things reduces size of credit facility to $400.00 mln -SEC
Filing
* Superior Energy Services Inc says amendment also suspends
maximum leverage ratio until Q4 of 2017
* Amendment modifies cash balance covenant to require less
than $150 million cash balance while there are less than $75
million of borrowings
* Amendment modifies restricted payment covenant to
eliminate ability to pay dividends, make equity repurchases
until Sept 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: