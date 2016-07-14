July 14 Superior Energy Services Inc

* On July 13, 2016, entered first amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreement and security agreement

* Superior Energy Services Inc Says amendment, among other things reduces size of credit facility to $400.00 mln -SEC Filing

* Superior Energy Services Inc says amendment also suspends maximum leverage ratio until Q4 of 2017

* Amendment modifies cash balance covenant to require less than $150 million cash balance while there are less than $75 million of borrowings

* Amendment modifies restricted payment covenant to eliminate ability to pay dividends, make equity repurchases until Sept 2017