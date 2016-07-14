July 14 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA :

* Announces acquisition of 100 percent of share capital of Pro Farma AG, a swiss pharmaceutical company

* Value of transaction (enterprise value) is of 16 million Swiss francs ($16.31 million) and will be funded from existing liquidity Source text: bit.ly/29GzzeV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9807 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)