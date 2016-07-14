July 14 Laredo Petroleum Inc :
* Laredo Petroleum acquires bolt-on Midland basin acreage
* Says deal valued at $125 million
* Acquisition adds approximately 9,200 net acres
* In early July, company hedged 2,007,500 barrels of oil for
2017
* Purchase includes about 300 net barrels of oil equivalent
per day of Laredo-operated production from existing vertical
wells
* Hedged 444,000 barrels of ethane for 2017 at $11.24 per
barrel and 375,000 barrels of propane for 2017 at $22.26 per
barrel.
