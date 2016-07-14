July 14 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd -

* Hollysys Automation Technologies announces concord signed a significant contract to provide electrical installation services for Doha Metro Phase 1 project

* Contract is approximately valued at QAR 227 million, or $62.3 million

* First phase of project is scheduled to complete for operation in 2019, with 37 stations and 75 kilometers

* Pds construction phase will begin in october 2016 and was scheduled to commence system trial test at q4 of 2018

* Unit signed a contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd