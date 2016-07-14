July 14 Canam Group Inc :
* Canam group announces second quarter results will be
affected by a reserve for a significant project
* Recording of an after-tax reserve of $32 mln in Q2 of 2016
* Says corporation believes this is a one-time event
* After-tax impact of additional costs not yet approved by
client
* Corporation's immediate objective is to complete work on
schedule and safely
* Canam Group Inc says corporation it will also collaborate
with client to resolve these cost issues
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)