July 14 Colabor Group Inc :
* Colabor Group announced comprehensive recapitalization
transactions to strengthen its balance sheet and reduce future
interest costs
* Recapitalization transactions will allow Colabor to reduce
its level of indebtedness by approximately $47.5 million
* Of proceeds from rights offering, $17.5 million will be
used to reduce corporation's subordinated loan
* Extension for 3 years of current senior credit facilities,
reduction of outstanding balance by approximately $30 million
* Says recapitalization transaction to extend maturity date
of all debt by 3 to 5 years
* Of proceeds from rights offering approximately $30 million
will be used to pay amounts outstanding under credit facilities
* Recapitalization transactions will allow Colabor to extend
maturity date of all debt by 3 to 5 years
* Zucker currently holds about 11.8% of outstanding common
shares and approximately 2.6% of outstanding convertible
debentures
* As a result of recapitalization transactions, Zucker may
hold up to approximately 17.8% of outstanding common shares.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)