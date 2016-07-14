Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 13.4700 pct
ACCRA, May 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 13.4700 percent at an auction on Friday, from 14.2141 percent at the last sale on May 5.
July 14 Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp
* Enters into agreement to acquire Inspired Gaming Group
* Transaction reflects a valuation for inspired of £200 million
* Equivalent transaction value is $264 million
* Hydra industries acquisition corp says upon consummation of transaction, Hydra's CEO Lorne weil will become executive chairman
* Inspired's fiscal year end september 2016 revenue and EBITDA are estimated to be $110 million and $38 million, respectively
* Cash component of transaction will be funded by a $20 million private placement from macquarie capital in addition to Hydra's cash in trust
* Hydra intends to change its name to Inspired Entertainment, Inc and will continue to trade on Nasdaq under ticker INSE
* Upon consummation of transaction, Hydra's CEO Lorne weil will become executive chairman
* Seller group may receive additional common shares as further consideration, depending on future performance
* Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp says proposed transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both Hydra and Inspired
* Immediately after closing, Hydra intends to change its name to Inspired Entertainment Inc
* Upon consummation of transaction, Inspired's founder and current CEO Luke Alvarez will continue as CEO
* Consideration to consist of cash available at closing after transaction expenses, Hydra shares issued at $10.00 per share
* Inspired's founder and current CEO Luke Alvarez will continue in his leadership role as CEO
* Proposed transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both Hydra and Inspired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ACCRA, May 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 13.4700 percent at an auction on Friday, from 14.2141 percent at the last sale on May 5.
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian wind and hydropower company Omega Geração SA and shareholders registered for an initial public offering (IPO) with securities regulator CVM, the company said in a securities filing on Friday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)