July 14 Kadmon Holdings Llc

* Sees Ipo Of 5.6 Mln Shares Of Its Common Stock - SEC filing

* Kadmon Holdings Llc expects ipo price will be between $16.00 and $20.00 per share

* KADMON HOLDINGS LLC says it has been authorized to list its common stock on nyse under the symbol "KDMN"