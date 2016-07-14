July 14 Boeing Co
* Boeing has booked 321 net orders in 2016
* Customers announced orders and commitments during
Farnborough Airshow Week for 182 Boeing commercial airplanes,
valued at $26.8 billion at list prices
* Forecasting a demand for 39,620 new airplanes valued at
$5.9 trillion in next 20 years
* Customers also announced commercial services agreements
valued at multiple billion dollars over life of contracts
* Co, British government announced long-term partnering
initiative to advance growth, including 2,000 new Boeing jobs to
be created in UK
